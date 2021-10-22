Serj Tankian tests positive for COVID-19 forcing System Of A Down to postpone LA shows

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone this weekend’s shows in Los Angeles.

The band were set to play at LA’s Banc Of California tonight and tomorrow (October 22 – 23) with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles, but now the shows have been postponed to February next year.

“It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances

to February 4th and 5th, 2022,” a statement posted to the band’s social media reads.

“Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for [COVID-19]. We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news, as we could not wait to finally play for you. However, the health of our band, crew, venue staff and all of our fans is our top priority.”

All four bands will return for the February dates, and all tickets for this weekend’s shows will be honoured for the postponed dates.

This is just the latest setback this pair of shows in particular have faced. Originally planned for May last year, today’s announcement marks the third time they’ve been postponed due to the pandemic.

In addition, Faith No More was initially on board to co-headline the shows with System Of A Down, before all of their own forthcoming shows were cancelled so frontman Mike Patton could tend to his mental health.

Tankian is also just the latest on the show’s lineup to test positive for COVID-19, with three members of Korn, including drummer Ray Luzier and frontman Jonathan Davis, having also previously tested positive for the virus.

After postponing shows of their own, Davis returned to the stage with Korn but had to perform seated on a throne due to the after-effects of the disease. Per TMZ, he told the audience that he was “feeling very weak” but he “refuse[d] to fucking cancel” the show.

Earlier this month, System Of A Down performed their first new songs in 15 years, ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ and ‘Protect The Land’, for the first time. The concert, their first since July 2019, took place in Las Vegas and saw them perform the vast majority of their 2001 album ‘Toxicity’, in celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary.