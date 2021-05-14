Seth Sentry returns with first official single in two years, ‘Castlevania’

After two years of no new officially released music, Seth Sentry has returned with details of a new album and the release of new single ‘Castlevania’.

‘Castlevania’ is the rapper’s first single to be taken from his forthcoming album ‘Super Cool Tree House’, his first album in six years.

“‘Castlevania’ is in the true spirit of ‘Super Cool Tree House’, just straight up bar after bar,” Sentry said of the song.

“Referencing everything from my job at a used car dealership to Donnie Darko.”

Watch the animated ‘Castlevania’ music video, directed by Sentry’s brother Samuel Marton, below.

Most of the songs to appear on ‘Super Cool Tree House’ – out on Friday June 18 – were actually made and shared with the public via his YouTube channel during lockdown last year.

The songs were all created with help from his fans, who Sentry had asked to send through beats for him to work with – ‘Castlevania’ being the only exception.

“I asked people to send me beats, some professional producers, some amateurs & every Monday I picked a new one,” Sentry explained in a press statement.

“Then the aim was to write & record a song that week to be released every Sunday! Not only was it a great way to kill time during the lockdown but it really helped reinvigorate my love for straight up bars. Hardly any hooks, no thought about song structure etc. just straight up raps.”

Sentry is currently in the midst of a sold-out four week residency at Melbourne’s Evelyn Hotel, the next show being tonight (May 14).