Seven new Harry Styles waxworks unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Angela Jobson, Madame Tussauds’ global brand director said in a press release: “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture.”

She continued: “When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

In other Harry Styles news, the singer recently invited Wet Leg onstage for a rendition of their track ‘Wet Dream’ during his recent show in Portugal.

The Isle Of Wight band are currently acting as support for Styles during the current leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ dates.

“It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour, getting to watch them play every night,” he said to the audience, introducing the members.

Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ continues, with the next and final show set to take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Find any remaining tickets here.