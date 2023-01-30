SEVENTEEN unit BSS’s new release ‘Second Wind’ to feature Korean rapper Lee Young-ji and Norwegian singer Peder Elias

SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit’s upcoming single album will feature Lee Young-ji and Peder Elias.

On January 30 at Midnight KST, the group’s official Twitter account revealed that the upcoming BSS single album will include features from South Korean rapper – and NME 100 artist – Lee Young-ji and Norwegian singer Peder Elias.

Titled ‘Second Wind’, the new release arrives on February 6 at 6pm KST/4am EST. It is currently unclear if Lee and Elias will be featured on the same track, as the SEVENTEEN trio have yet to share a track list for the release.

Lee is known to be close friends with BSS member Seungkwan, with whom she’d previously worked with on a cover of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’. However, the upcoming ‘Second Wind’ will mark their first official release together. The 21-year-old rapper was also recently named to the NME 100 for 2023 shortly after becoming the first female winner of South Korea’s TV rap competition Show Me The Money.

Meanwhile, Elias collaborated with ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo late last year to film a performance of his song ‘Bonfire’, which was later released via his YouTube channel. The Norwegian singer also performed at South Korea’s Genie Music Awards in Incheon last November.

Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi formed the unit BSS (which stands for BooSeokSoon) in 2018 when the trio recorded the digital single ‘Just Do It’, which was co-produced by their SEVENTEEN bandmate Woozi. The upcoming ‘Second Wind’ single album will mark BSS’ first comeback since their formation.

Earlier this month, Seungkwan rang in his 25th birthday with a cover of Taeyeon’s ‘Time Lapse’. “This is a song that I first discovered when I was 20 years old and have listened to countless times since,” revealed the vocalist in a message to fans.