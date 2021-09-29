SEVENTEEN say goodbye to their “boyhood” in concept trailer for ‘Attacca’

SEVENTEEN have dropped a brand-new concept trailer for their upcoming ninth mini-album ‘Attacca’.

On September 28, the 13-member group released a concept trailer titled ‘Rush Of Love’, ahead of their forthcoming mini-album. The minute-long trailer open with the word “boyhood” being scratched out, quickly followed by a teddy bear set on fire.

The jam-packed trailer is later soundtracked by an electrifying rock instrumental and features the members of SEVENTEEN riding a motorcycle, playing an electric guitar and more, before ending with the group looking at the Seoul skyline from a rooftop.

Due out October 22, ‘Attacca’ will be the group’s ninth mini-album and the much-anticipated follow-up to their June project ‘Your Choice’. While the ‘Rush Of Love’ concept trailer features all 13 members, Pledis Entertainment had previously announced that the group would promote the release as an 11-member group.

The agency explained that the group’s two Chinese members – The8 and Jun – would be returning to their home country to “resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19”.

It noted that this was also an opportunity for them to “spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic”.

In other SEVENTEEN news, member Jeonghan recently surprised fans with a digital single titled ‘Dream’, available in both Korean and Japanese. The digital single was written and composed by the K-pop idol, and is also his first-ever solo release since he made his debut with SEVENTEEN in 2015.