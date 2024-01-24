Watch SEVENTEEN debut new song ‘The Meaning of Meeting’ live in Macao

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have debuted a new original single called ‘The Meaning of Meeting’ live during a concert in Macao.

SEVENTEEN recently concluded a two-night concert at Macao’s Olympic Sports Center Stadium on January 20 and 21, as part of their ongoing ‘Follow’ world tour. During the set, the K-pop boyband performed a new Chinese track titled ‘The Meaning of Meeting’ (or ‘相遇的意义’ in Mandarin).

Shortly after the concerts, SEVENTEEN released a special video with the official studio version of the song, alongside footage of their performance at the Macao shows. The track was also simultaneously and exclusively released on Chinese music streaming platforms as a standalone digital single.

“You were with me through thick and thin / I’ve gotten more courage than I could еver need / Walking in lockstep, a beautiful spеctacle, it all makes my heart pound / You’ve always believed, I’ve always believed, that the sky would clear up again,” SEVENTEEN croon on the chorus.

The release of ‘The Meaning of Meeting’ marks SEVENTEEN’s first original Chinese song as a full group. Prior to this, the band have released Chinese versions of Korean singles such as ‘Highlight’, ‘Oh My!’ and ‘Home’.

Chinese members The8 and Jun have also released several solo tracks in their native tongue in past years. Members Vernon, Jun, The8, Mingyu and Joshua also released a soundtrack single titled ‘Warrior’ for Chinese television series Falling Into Your Smile in 2021.

SEVENTEEN also made an appearance on NME’s list of the 25 best K-pop songs of 2023 with ‘Super’, a cut from their April 2023 mini-album ‘FML’. The same record also won the boyband their first Daesang at the 2023 MAMA Awards for Album of the Year.

During the ceremony, SEVENTEEN also picked up two more trophies: Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male Group.