SEVENTEEN’s DK releases birthday cover of Baekhyun’s ‘Amusement Park’

SEVENTEEN vocalist DK has unveiled a cover of EXO member Baekhyun’s solo song ‘Amusement Park’ to celebrate his birthday.

On February 18, the idol uploaded his rendition of Baekhyun’s ‘Amusement Park’ to SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel in celebration of his 26th birthday. The track was originally released by the EXO singer in December 2020 as an end-of-year gift to his fans.

“Full of dreams and love / Let’s go to a mysterious world / Colourful fireworks / A wonderful parade for two / I am your amusement park,” croons DK on the mellow mid-tempo number.

The new cover arrives shortly after SEVENTEEN’s BSS subunit – which comprises DK and bandmates Seungkwan and Hoshi – released their debut single album ‘Second Wind’ earlier this month. Led by the single ‘Fighting’ featuring rapper Lee Young Ji, the three-track record was praised by NME’s Tanu I. Raj for its “endless, sunny optimism” in a four-star review.

Just one month prior, bandmate Seungkwan also celebrated his own birthday with a cover, of Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon’s solo track ‘Time Lapse’.

In other SEVENTEEN news, member The8 recently suffered a fracture to his left clavicle, Pledis Entertainment shared last week. “The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements,” the agency stated, adding that The8 would be allowed to continue participating in the group’s upcoming events while wearing a neck brace, “so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery”.