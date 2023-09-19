SEVENTEEN’s DK named Bally’s newest global brand ambassador

South Korean singer DK of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN has been named Bally’s newest global brand ambassador.

Bally and DK announced the new ambassadorship on Instagram through a collaboration post, featuring images of the K-pop idol modelling pieces from the Swiss luxury fashion house.

In a statement to South Korean news site FashionN, Bally CEO Nicolas Girotto said: “We are excited to welcome DK, the versatile artist from the iconic group SEVENTEEN as our new global ambassador. His trendy style and warm personality match Bally’s values perfectly.”

At the same time, Equire Korea also released a new video featuring DK from the same photoshoot. In a statement to the brand, the singer said that he is “very honoured” to be Bally’s new global brand ambassador, adding that he is excited to showcase the brand’s passion for “artistry, excellence and innovation”.

DK is the second member of SEVENTEEN to become a brand ambassador for a luxury brand, following Vernon for French fashion house Kenzo in June 2023.

At the time, Vernon said that he felt “honoured and fortunate” to represent the brand. “I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, member Seungkwan will compete in the upcoming Netflix gameshow, The Devil’s Plan. The series, which premieres September 26, will feature 12 contestants competing to win ₩500million (roughly US$370,000). Watch the trailer for the show here.