SEVENTEEN set new Korean sales record with ‘FML’

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album ‘FML’ has become the highest-selling K-pop album in its first week to date.

Yesterday (April 24), SEVENTEEN returned with their tenth mini-album ‘FML’, led by title tracks ‘F*ck My Life’ and ‘Super’. In less than 24 hours since its release, the record has set a new record for highest first-week sales for a K-pop album.

According to South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, per The Korea Times on Tuesday morning KST, ‘FML’ sold over 3.9million copies after it dropped the evening prior, making it the highest-ever number of albums sold by a K-pop act in the first week of release.

The record was previously held by BTS with their 2020 album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which had achieved over 3.3million sales in its first week. However, SEVENTEEN are the only act so far to exceed 3million copies in sales within the first day of an album’s release.

The third and fourth highest first-week sales positions are also held by BTS, with their 2022 and 2020 records ‘Proof’ and ‘BE’ respectively, followed by Tomorrow X Together with this January’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’. All three groups are from music labels under HYBE.

‘FML’ also marks SEVENTEEN’s first release led by dual singles, ‘Super’ and ‘F*ck My Life’. In a press release, rapper and leader S.Coups shared: “Our new album contains both the music we want to present and the messages we want to convey.”

The record acts as the follow-up to their July 2022 repackaged album ‘Sector 17’, which had been a re-release of their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’ from earlier that year.

The boyband also spent the later half of 2022 on their massive 29-show ‘Be The Sun’ world tour in support of the releases.