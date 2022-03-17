SEVENTEEN to release their fourth full-length album in May

SEVENTEEN are set to release new music in May, their label Pledis Entertainment has confirmed.

South Korean news outlet Star News first claimed in a report earlier today (March 17) that the boy group would be releasing their fourth full-length album this May. The report has since been confirmed by Pledis Entertainment, in a new statement to Top Star News.

“SEVENTEEN are preparing to make a comeback with a full-length studio album in May,” Pledis Entertainment wrote, as translated by Soompi. The forthcoming record will notably mark the 13-piece’s first domestic comeback of 2022, and will arrive seven months after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’ mini-album.

The upcoming project will also be the group’s fourth full-length album, coming almost three years after their previous record ‘An Ode’, which dropped in September 2019. That album featured 11 tracks, led by the title track ‘Fear’.

The news of SEVENTEEN’s comeback broke shortly after it was announced earlier this week that Chinese member The8 would be dropping a new Chinese-language solo single ‘Hai Cheng’. The song is due out on major streaming services tomorrow (March 18) at 11AM KST.

In other SEVENTEEN news, fellow member Vernon teamed up with Charli XCX last month on a remix of her January single ‘Beg For You’ featuring Rina Sawayama. The idol has been a long-time fan of the British pop star and revealed that he was “still having a hard time grasping this reality” that they have worked together.

Vernon also touched on his love for Charli XCX’s music, which he describes as “really beautiful”. He added: “[Discovering her music] was a whole new world for me, really. I feel vulnerability, but at the same time, invincibility in her music. There’s something really beautiful about it.”