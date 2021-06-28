SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi on chasing trends: “If that’s all you’re aiming for, you’re limiting yourself”

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has opened up about they the group tries not to follow trends in music, the group’s musical goals and their new single ‘Ready To Love’.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the SEVENTEEN member discussed the self-producing group’s musical growth. The singer highlighted the importance of sincerity in making music, and explained that trends come and go.

“I always wondered what the trendiest music is, but trends change so fast that there’s no one answer,” said Hoshi. “Obviously, trendy music and concepts and things like that are important, but if that’s all you’re aiming for, you’re limiting yourself and you’ll lose sight of your goal.”

The singer also added that the group always aim for their music to capture their current feelings and perspectives. “I feel like the SEVENTEEN we are today comes from all the growing and changing we’ve done,” he said.

“SEVENTEEN’s new albums have always been that way, and our next album will be something new, too. Because we’ll be a new SEVENTEEN then, too,” said Hoshi.

Elsewhere during the interview, Hoshi talked about their new single, ‘Ready To Love’, and how it reflects the group’s growth. “We started out during our debut as these fresh-faced young boys with no idea about love yet and no idea what to do,” he told Weverse Magazine. “But now we’ve received so much love from CARAT, and we want to show that we’re more mature and ready for love in all its various forms and meanings.”

Last week, Hoshi surprised fans with a new solo song, ‘Tiger Power’. The lyrics, which the idol co-wrote, references a long-running joke between him and CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s official fan name).