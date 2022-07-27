Hoshi recalls “serious conversation” with SEVENTEEN bandmates on contract renewal: “It was a bit awkward”

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has opened up about the group’s “serious” yet “awkward” discussions that led to all 13 members renewing their contracts with Pledis Entertainment.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, Hoshi revealed that SEVENTEEN’s members had a “serious discussion” with each other before deciding to renew their contracts with their current management agency.

“All the members are on the same page of ‘Let’s be SEVENTEEN together’ and we talked a lot about the details,” the idol explained, as translated by Soompi.

“It was a bit awkward to have such a serious conversation with the friends I enjoyably sing, dance, and work with,” Hoshi admitted. “However, instead of avoiding that moment, we faced it, had a conversation, and were able to grow.”

While Hoshi expressed how “happy and thankful” he was that his bandmates have ultimately decided to renew their contracts, he also said the discussion on contract renewal felt like a wake-up call. “I was reminded that it’s not a given that we are in each other’s lives. We developed the feeling of wanting to do better for each other.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hoshi also opened up about being unable to imagine an end for SEVENTEEN. “While I think about how the time will come when our popularity will eventually fade, I’ve never thought about the end,” the idol explained. “I think it fits to say that to the point where I can’t even imagine it, the end is just not in sight. To me, the end is just so far away.”

SEVENTEEN recently released ‘Sector 17’, a repackaged version of their May studio album ‘Face The Sun’. It was released alongside a music video for ‘World’, one of four new tracks to feature on the record.

The newly released ‘Sector 17’ includes previously released single ‘Cheers’ performed by members S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi, B-side ‘Circles’, as well as a Korean-language version of their 2020 Japanese single ‘Fallin’ Flower’, on top of the album’s original tracklist.