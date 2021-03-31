SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi releases video teaser for solo mixtape, ‘Spider’

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN has dropped a video teaser for his upcoming solo mixtape called ‘Spider’.

On March 31, the singer released a stylish black-and-white video teaser for the forthcoming project. It features the K-pop idol hanging upside down by his legs on a bar set to a plinking synth melody. The mixtape is slated for release on April 2.

Advertisement

The week prior, on March 26, Hoshi had surprised fans with the sudden announcement of his upcoming solo project. The initial teaser featured an image of a black spider stylized in the letter H, in reference to his stage name.

The artist later unveiled two concept for the mixtape on March 28. The first is a full body silhouette shot with a magenta background, and the other is an image of Hoshi from behind holding onto one of the “web” strings on a red soundstage.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old singer revealed on Weverse that fellow SEVENTEEN member Woozi had a hand in creating ‘Spider’. His agency Pledis Entertainment also revealed that this new release will be rolled out through major music sites, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Meanwhile, Hoshi’s boy group will be performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time on April 1 with a performance of their 2019 digital single ‘Hit’.

SEVENTEEN recently performed a medley of their hits, including ‘Very Nice’, ‘CLAP’ and ‘Left & Right’, for Entertainment Tonight. They then ended the performance with a brief rendition of Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’ by members Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan.