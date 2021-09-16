SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan surprise fans with new solo song ‘Dream’

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan has surprised fans with the surprise release of a brand-new solo song titled ‘Dream’.

The digital single was written and composed by the K-pop idol, and is also his first-ever solo release since he made his debut with SEVENTEEN in 2015. ‘Dream’ was released in both Korean and Japanese, but it’s unclear if the track will receive a music video or will be part of an official solo release sometime in the future.

“It’s sweet, seeing you smiling at me / Seeing myself smiling together / I think all of this is a dream / Hold my cheeks and look at you who is in front of me / I promise this isn’t a dream,” sings Jeonghan on the chorus.

Jeonghan’s release of ‘Dream’ comes shortly after the group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced in August that SEVENTEEN are set to make their return next month with a full-length album.

However, the company also announced earlier this month that the group will promote the forthcoming release without Chinese members The8 and Jun. The agency revealed that duo were slated to return to China, where they would stay for the remainder of the year. Pledis explained that this would allow both idols to “resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19”.

The company also added that this was an opportunity for both The8 and Jun to “spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic”. However, it is still unknown how their absences will affect the upcoming release.