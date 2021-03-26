Watch SEVENTEEN’s touching cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN have dropped an all-new medley performance of their hit songs.

On March 25, Entertainment Tonight premiered the exclusive video via their YouTube channel. Set in a traffic tunnel, SEVENTEEN kicked off the performance with ‘Very Nice,’ before transitioning to a mashup of their greatest hits.

The members then took turns showing off their live vocals to ‘CLAP’, ‘Snap Shoot’, ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’ and ‘Left & Right’ in the laid-back performance. The medley ended with a brief rendition of Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’ by members Woozi, DK and Seungkwan.

“‘Holy’ has been on repeat for us ever since its release. It’s been stuck in our heads and we often found ourselves humming or singing along to it throughout the day as well,” the band shared with ET. “So naturally, when we got the chance to perform a short cover of a pop song […] all of us came to choose ‘Holy’!”

The members also shared that they have been hard at work in the studio. “Stay tuned and keep an ear out for more from us this year!” they said.

Earlier today (March 26), Pledis Entertainment also revealed that SEVENTEEN will be performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 1. The group is set to perform the 2019 single ‘HIT’, which enjoyed commercial success both internationally and in Korea.

In January this year, the 13-member group made their US TV debut with the 2020 single ‘HOME;RUN’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden. In the same month, they also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform ‘Left & Right’.