SEVENTEEN drop teaser for upcoming Japanese single, ‘Not Alone’

SEVENTEEN have dropped the first teaser for the music video of their upcoming Japanese single, ‘Not Alone’.

The bright and upbeat trailer video showcases the boyband’s thirteen members on video calls with each other. The clip also features colourful imagery alongside the song’s upbeat melody and ends with the group running towards the centre of a large sports stadium.

The group have also announced the tracks that will be featured alongside ‘Not Alone’, including of Japanese versions of Korean-language songs like ‘Run To You’ from the ‘Director’s Cut’ album and ‘Home;run’, which is the title track of 2020’s ‘Semicolon’.

Advertisement

On top of Japanese-language remakes of existing tracks, ‘Not Alone’ will also include an additional original Japanese song called ‘Run’. Pre-orders for the album are now available, with ‘Not Alone’ and its accompanying music video slated to be released on April 21.

‘Not Alone’ is also SEVENTEEN’s first Japanese single of the year, following ’24H’ and ‘Fallin’ Flower’ from 2020. The latter song earned the group the honor of being the only K-pop artist to chart in the Top 10 Billboard Japan Annual Singles Sales Chart in the year of its release.

SEVENTEEN’s Japanese comeback comes just days after a flurry of solo releases from various members of the group this year. Earlier this week, The8 released his first-ever Korean-language single ‘Side by Side’, which is also available in Chinese, where he sings of an unrequited romance.

Meanwhile, the group’s main dancer and choreographer Hoshi had also previously dropped his solo mixtape ‘Spider’ on April 2. In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Puah Ziwei called the song “a winning combination of music, visuals and sheer talent”.