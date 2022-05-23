Listen to a preview of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album ‘Face The Sun’

SEVENTEEN have previewed all the tracks from their forthcoming studio album ‘Face The Sun’ in a special highlight medley video.

Today (May 23), the 13-member act shared a brand-new clip on their YouTube channel previewing their forthcoming fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’. Led by the single ‘Hot’, the nine-track record is due out on May 27 at 1pm KST.

Beginning in a cosy library, the members of boyband perform snippets of their new songs, seamlessly transitioning between different sets for every 30-second snippet. The mood in each scene appears to be tailored to suit each track, from the high-octane lead single ‘Hot’, to wild-west inspired ‘Cowboy’, to the playful ‘Domino’.

Last month, SEVENTEEN dropped their the single ’Dar+ling’, which will be the opening track from the boyband’s upcoming ‘Face The Sun’. Notably, the song had marked their first-ever English single performed by all 13 members of the boy band.

Prior to this, several sub-units and solo members of the group had released a number of songs in English. These include Vernon and Joshua on ‘2 Minus 1’ from SEVENTEEN’s most recent mini-album ‘Attacca’, which was released in May 2021, and Woozi with his solo mixtape ‘Ruby’.

‘Face The Sun’ will be SEVENTEEN’s first domestic release of 2022. The studio album arrives nearly three years after the group’s previous full-length record, ‘An Ode’, which dropped back in September 2019. That album had featured 11 tracks, and was led by the title track ‘Fear’.