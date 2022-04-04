SEVENTEEN preview new era with heartfelt animated teaser video

SEVENTEEN have released a touching new clip that previews the group’s forthcoming new era.

On April 4 at Midnight KST, the 13-member boyband dropped a three-minute-long animated video detailing their journey as a group. Narrated by member Joshua, SEVENTEEN fondly look back on their formation, debut and first meeting with their fans, also known as CARATs.

“We are forever grateful to CARATs, who happily hitched along on our ‘journey of youth’ as we sped towards our dreams and goals,” said the idol. “We were able to sprint forward because you were there by our side.”

Later in the clip, SEVENTEEN tease a “new story that is about to unfold” through their upcoming release. “We will now break free from the shadows that shackled us and soar towards the sun. We will be the sun to CARATs who cheer for us and to the people world over,” the boyband add.

Pledis Entertainment first confirmed the news of the group’s forthcoming return last month, where it shared that the boyband were preparing to release their fourth full-length album in May. The forthcoming record will notably mark the 13-piece’s first domestic comeback of 2022, and will arrive seven months after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’.

The agency later shared that SEVENTEEN were set to unveil an as-yet-unnamed English-language single ahead of the release on April 15 at 1PM KST. Notably, the upcoming single will be their first English-language track performed by all 13 members of the boyband.

Prior to this, sub-units and solo members of the group have released songs in English, including Vernon and Joshua on ‘2 Minus 1’ from group’s most recent mini-album ‘Attacca’ released in May, and Woozi with his solo mixtape ‘Ruby’.