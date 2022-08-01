SEVENTEEN’s ‘Sector 17’ debuts at Number Four on the Billboard 200

SEVENTEEN have reached a new peak on the Billboard 200 chart with their new repackaged album ‘Sector 17’.

On July 31, Billboard announced that the 13-member boyband’s repackaged album ‘Sector 17’ had debuted at Number Four on the weekly album chart, marking their highest-charting entry yet.

‘Sector 17’, which dropped on July 18, had earned a total of 34,000 equivalent album units, according to Billboard. Among these, 31,000 comprise album sales while the remainder comprise streaming and track equivalent units.

The album was a re-release of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio effort ‘Face The Sun’, and saw the addition of lead single ‘World’, pre-release track ‘Cheers’, B-side ‘Circles’, as well as a Korean-language version of their 2020 Japanese single ‘Fallin’ Flower’.

‘Face The Sun’ itself had debuted and peaked at Number Seven on the Billboard 200 following its release in June, making ’Sector 17’ the act’s second Top 10 entry of 2022. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Abby Webster wrote that ‘Hot’ “blazes forward into new territory with its brazen sensuality – but, proven by ‘Face the Sun’’s familiar yet sublimely inventive B-sides, SEVENTEEN needn’t start from scratch.”

In a recent interview, SEVENTEEN dancer Hoshi revealed that all 13 members of the group had a “serious discussion” before renewing their contracts with Pledis Entertainment last year. “All the members are on the same page of ‘Let’s be SEVENTEEN together’ and we talked a lot about the details,” the idol explained.

“It was a bit awkward to have such a serious conversation with the friends I enjoyably sing, dance, and work with,” Hoshi admitted. “However, instead of avoiding that moment, we faced it, had a conversation, and were able to grow.”