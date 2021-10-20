Watch SEVENTEEN light it up in teaser for ‘Rock With You’ music video

SEVENTEEN have released a new teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Rock With You’.

On October 19, the 13-member boyband shared the first music video teaser for their new song ‘Rock With You’, which is due out this Friday (October 22). The track is set to appear on their upcoming ninth mini-album, ‘Attacca’, out on the same day.

In the brand new visual, the members of SEVENTEEN are scattered across various settings, including an observatory, a painting studio and a rooftop, among many others. The clip is soundtracked by drum instrumentals and guitar riffs. “I wanna rock with you,” vocalist Seungkwan belts before the teaser comes to a close.

The visual for the upcoming music video for ‘Rock With You’ comes a day after the group had dropped a “highlight medley” for the album. That video feature the members performing snippets the record’s upcoming songs, including the additional digital-only song ‘2 Minus 1’ by Vernon and Joshua.

Aside from the teasers, members Mingyu and Seungkwan also recently danced to a snippet of the group’s upcoming new single ‘Rock With You’ during their guest appearances on the variety show Amazing Saturday.

Pledis Entertainment previously announced that the group would promote ‘Attacca’ as an 11-member group. The agency explained that the group’s two Chinese members – The8 and Jun – would be returning to their home country to “resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19”.

The company also added that this was an opportunity for both members to “spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic”.