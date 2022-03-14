SEVENTEEN’s The8 to release Chinese-language single ‘Hai Cheng’

SEVENTEEN member The8 will be dropping a new Chinese-language solo track titled ‘Hai Cheng’ later this week.

On March 13, the boyband shared via Twitter that Chinese member The8 is set to release his fourth solo single. Titled ‘Hai Cheng’, the song is due out on major streaming services this Friday (March 18) at 11AM KST.

The announcement was accompanied by a promotional poster for the single, which details its release date and title, along with the singer’s birth name, Xu Minghao, in Chinese characters. The song was titled after Hai Cheng City, the singer’s hometown in China’s Liaoning province.

‘Hai Cheng’ marks The8’s first solo track since last April’s ‘Side By Side’, which was released in both Korean and Chinese. Its accompanying music video also featured cameos by fellow SEVENTEEN members DK, Dino and Jun.

That project had been the follow-up to his 2020 single ‘Falling Down’, which itself came a year after he dropped his debut solo track ‘Dreams Come True’.

In other SEVENTEEN news, fellow member Vernon teamed up with Charli XCX last month on a remix of her January single ‘Beg For You’ featuring Rina Sawayama.

The idol had been a longtime fan of the British pop star prior to their collaboration, and revealed that he was “still having a hard time grasping this reality” that they have worked together. “I just really want to say thank you to Charli for acknowledging my existence,” he said in a recent interview.