SEVENTEEN’s Vernon is Kenzo’s first global brand ambassador

SEVENTEEN member Vernon has been named the first global ambassador for fashion brand Kenzo.

Vernon’s appointment as Kenzo’s new ambassador was announced today by the French luxury fashion house on Instagram, in collaboration with Vernon’s personal account. In a statement on Kenzo’s official website, the brand’s artistic director Nigo said that he is “pleased and grateful to welcome Vernon into the Kenzo family”.

“I feel honoured and fortunate to be KENZO’s Global Ambassador,” Vernon said of the appointment. “I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world.”

Advertisement

Kenzo has also confirmed that Vernon will make this first official appearance as a Kenzo ambassador during Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop idol will be at the Kenzo fashion show on June 23rd, 2023.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently re-released several older out-of-print albums, which were originally released from 2015 to 2018. It came just a month after the boyband made their return with their 10th mini-album ‘FML’.

Earlier this week, Taeyong of K-pop boyband NCT was named Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s newest global ambassador. The singer said that he has been “a huge fan of Loewe, not only for the designs, but also for the brand’s philosophy and unique way of communicating”.

Fellow NCT member Jeno was also previously named Italian luxury fashion house Ferragamo’s first global male ambassador. The singer said that he was “very excited to create a synergy with the brand and [is] looking forward to disclosing our future projects”.