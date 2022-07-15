SEVENTEEN brave the storm in teaser for ‘World’ music video

SEVENTEEN have unveiled the first music video teaser for their upcoming single, ‘World’.

In the teaser, the 13-piece group are seen alighting from their vehicles in the middle of a desert plagued by a sandstorm, with what appears to be an abandoned gas station being the only sign of life around. They then gather below a sign that reads “Welcome to the World”, with a blank in the middle of the phrase yet to be filled in.

‘World’, alongside SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming repackaged album ‘Sector 17’, is due out on July 18 at 6pm KST / 5am ET.

‘World’ is set to be the title track of ‘Sector 17’, a repackaged version of SEVENTEEN’s May studio album ‘Face The Sun’, and one of four new tracks to feature on the record. ‘Sector 17’ was first announced last month at the end of their ‘Be The Sun’ concerts in Seoul.

The new track was co-written and co-composed by SEVENTEEN members S.Coups, Woozi and Vernon, with labelmate and frequent collaborator Bumzu also credited. American singer-songwriter and frequent K-pop hitmaker Melanie Joy Fontana – who wrote the B-side ‘Don Quixote’ from the ‘Face The Sun’ album – was also involved as a lyricist and composer.

‘Sector 17’ will include previously released single ‘Cheers’ performed by members S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi, B-side ‘Circles’, as well as a Korean-language version of their 2020 Japanese single ‘Fallin’ Flower’, on top of the album’s original tracklist. Listen to the highlight medley here.

‘Face The Sun’ was led by the title track ‘Hot’. The record also included the pre-release single ‘Darl+ing’ in April, which was notably SEVENTEEN’s first English-language single as a group.

In a four-star review of ‘Face The Sun’, NME’s Abby Webster wrote that ‘Hot’ “blazes forward into new territory with its brazen sensuality – but, proven by ‘Face the Sun’’s familiar yet sublimely inventive B-sides, SEVENTEEN needn’t start from scratch.”