SEVENTEEN’s DK surprises fans with solo song, ‘You’re My Christmas’

SEVENTEEN main vocalist DK has surprised fans with a new solo song called ‘You’re My Christmas’.

The digital single was written and composed by the South Korean idol, alongside frequent SEVENTEEN collaborators Jozu and Lee Beom-hoon of PRISMFILTER. Notably, ‘You’re My Christmas’ is his first-ever official solo release since his debut with SEVENTEEN in 2015.

“You’re my Christmas / Merry Christmas / The white snow falls down / Reminiscent of your warm smile / Melting down softly / With you in Christmas / Merry Christmas / It’s just like this moment in the first snow” he sings. It’s currently unclear if ‘You’re My Christmas’ is a one-off release or if it’ll be part of a larger body of work in the future.

DK’s release of ‘You’re My Christmas’ is the latest in a string of surprise, original solo tracks from various members of SEVENTEEN. These include Vernon with ‘Bands Boy’ in November, and Jeonghan with Japanese and Korean versions of ‘Dream’ in September.

Meanwhile, fellow member Woozi is set to release his own solo mixtape in January. The forthcoming project will marking his ever-first official solo release, after having co-produced a majority of SEVENTEEN’s discography over the past six years.

The release will most likely be accompanied by the next instalment of SEVENTEEN’s ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ interview and photo book series, which was announced earlier this year when member Hoshi unveiled his mixtape ‘Spider’. According to Pledis Entertainment, the series will “[commemorate] the releases of the SEVENTEEN members’ mixtapes”.

Last week, HYBE announced the line-up of its 2022 Weverse Con, an upcoming concert featuring artists under its various labels. The show will feature performances from SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, BUMZU, Dvwn, fromis_9 and Justin Bieber.