SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi diagnosed with COVID-19

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his label Pledis Entertainment.

Today (March 3), Pledis Entertainment shared in an official statement to South Korean outlet SPOTV News that Hoshi had been diagnosed with the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms the day before.

“Starting the afternoon of March 2 (Wednesday), Hoshi experienced [symptoms of] a cough and a sore throat, so he used a self-testing kit and checked that he tested positive,” Pledis Entertainment wrote, as translated by Soompi. “He immediately carried out a PCR test, and on the morning of March 3 (Thursday), he tested positive for COVID-19.”

The company then shared an update of Hoshi’s current condition, clarifying that he is currently undergoing self-isolation at home while he recovers from the virus. “Currently, Hoshi has no other symptoms besides a cough and a sore throat, so he is receiving treatment at home,” it said.

“All the SEVENTEEN members besides Wonwoo and Vernon checked that they tested negative through the tests they preemptively carried out using self-testing kits on the afternoon of March 2 (Wednesday), and they do not have any symptoms,” Pledis added. Both Wonwoo and Vernon had tested positive for the virus prior to Hoshi.

In light of Hoshi’s recovery, Pledis Entertainment announced that the musician would be temporarily halting his participation in SEVENTEEN’s “future scheduled activities in the meantime”.

“The agency places the health of the artist as our highest priority, and we will do our best to support Hoshi’s treatment and recovery so that he can greet fans in a healthy state,” the company concluded, before assuring that it would comply with the relevant guidelines outlined by the South Korean health authorities.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN are set to premiere their first-ever feature film in April. Titled SEVENTEEN Power Of Love: The Movie, the upcoming full-length movie has been described as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN”. The film will be premiering in theatres globally on April 20 and 23, and ticket sales will commence on March 17.