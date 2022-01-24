Several members of iKON and WINNER test positive for COVID-19

Members of boybands iKON and WINNER have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On January 23, YG Entertainment shared that iKON members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk had tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing cold symptoms. It also informed that the group’s remaining members – Bobby, Junhoe and Chanwoo – tested negative for the virus.

“We will fully cooperate with the health authorities’ investigation and take all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the company said in a statement, per Yonhap News Agency. “We will provide all necessary support to protect the health and safety of our artists.”

The following day, the entertainment agency announced that WINNER member Lee Seung-hoon had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 after conducting a routine test prior to an event in his schedule. YG noted that the idol was fully vaccinated, and had been asymptomatic at the time he tested positive.

The agency also shared that WINNER’s remaining members, Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Jin-woo and Song Min-ho have since tested negative for the virus. The boyband had also suspended all their upcoming activities.

”We will spare no support for Lee’s rapid recovery, as well as the health and safety of our artists,” wrote YG Entertainment, per Yonhap News Agency.

In other YG Entertainment news, Big Bang rapper T.O.P reecntly shared a post expressing his love for his group, while cropping out former member Seungri. On January 19, the idol took to Instagram to dedicate a post to his bandmates and fans.

However, Big Bang fans quickly noticed that former member Seungri had been awkwardly cropped out of the image, which has been repositioned diagonally with white borders added to fill out the space.