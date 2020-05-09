News Music News

Several strip searches at NSW Music Festivals “unlawful”, police watchdog finds

But no charges of misconduct brought against the officers involved

Josh Martin
Police at FOMO
Police on patrol at FOMO Festival in Melbourne in January, 2020. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek/Wire Image

Content Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of invasive strip searches which may be upsetting to some readers.

A police inquest has found four strip-searches conducted by NSW police at Splendour in The Grass and Lost City music festivals in 2018 and 2019 were “unlawful”.

As the ABC and AAP report, The Law Enforcement Commission determined the officers in both cases had been inadequately trained to strip-search children, and lacked understanding of the very law they were enforcing. Only one of the 11 officers to give testimony had ever strip-searched a child before.

The LECC made its findings in regards to the strip-searches of three teenage boys, aged between 15 and 17, at the Lost City Music festival on February 23, 2019, and that of a 16 year-old girl at Splendour In The Grass in 2018.

The 16 year-old girl was searched from only one indication of drug use – a sniffer dog sat next to her when she entered the festival. She was then ushered into a tent which could not be completely closed and told to strip naked; both conditions rendered the search “unreasonable” and “unlawful”. The LECC also found it was “unnecessary” to ask the girl to remove her panty liner and squat, or have her vagina inspected.

The 15 year-old boy was similarly searched on account of a sniffer dog sitting next to him. The ABC reported that the inquiry heard an officer directed the boy to “hold your dick and lift your balls up and show me your gooch”.

Despite the strip-searches conducted being considered “unlawful” by the LECC, no charges of misconduct were brought against the officers involved.

A final LECC report on strip-searching will be delivered by the commission later this year, after the inquiry was first launched in late 2019. The issue of strip-searching festival attendees in Australia has been well publicised over the last two years, with newspaper editorials and legal experts decrying the controversial police practice.
Brisbane indie pop band Ball Park Music referenced strip-searches in their latest single ‘Spark Up’ (“I shouldn’t have to squat before you so that you can see I’m a good girl/ I’m a good girl / fuck you”). Lead vocalist Sam Cromack told NME Australia in April they infuriated him.
“It’s one of those topsy turvy moments in life, where you’re like woah, if you look at this objectively what some of these people in power have done to people who have, whether they’re innocent or not, have just done this vulgar like invasive act which I would argue is completely unnecessary,” he said.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.