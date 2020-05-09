Several strip searches at NSW Music Festivals “unlawful”, police watchdog finds

Content Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of invasive strip searches which may be upsetting to some readers.

A police inquest has found four strip-searches conducted by NSW police at Splendour in The Grass and Lost City music festivals in 2018 and 2019 were “unlawful”.

As the ABC and AAP report, The Law Enforcement Commission determined the officers in both cases had been inadequately trained to strip-search children, and lacked understanding of the very law they were enforcing. Only one of the 11 officers to give testimony had ever strip-searched a child before.

The LECC made its findings in regards to the strip-searches of three teenage boys, aged between 15 and 17, at the Lost City Music festival on February 23, 2019, and that of a 16 year-old girl at Splendour In The Grass in 2018.

The 16 year-old girl was searched from only one indication of drug use – a sniffer dog sat next to her when she entered the festival. She was then ushered into a tent which could not be completely closed and told to strip naked; both conditions rendered the search “unreasonable” and “unlawful”. The LECC also found it was “unnecessary” to ask the girl to remove her panty liner and squat, or have her vagina inspected.

The 15 year-old boy was similarly searched on account of a sniffer dog sitting next to him. The ABC reported that the inquiry heard an officer directed the boy to “hold your dick and lift your balls up and show me your gooch”.

Despite the strip-searches conducted being considered “unlawful” by the LECC, no charges of misconduct were brought against the officers involved.

A final LECC report on strip-searching will be delivered by the commission later this year, after the inquiry was first launched in late 2019. The issue of strip-searching festival attendees in Australia has been well publicised over the last two years, with newspaper editorials and legal experts decrying the controversial police practice.