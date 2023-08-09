NewsMusic News

Sex Pistols artist and punk legend Jamie Reid dies aged 76

Reid created iconic artwork for 'God Save The Queen' and other staples of British punk

By Will Richards
Jamie Reid
Jamie Reid's Sex Pistols artwork goes up for auction in 2022. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Jamie Reid, the man behind Sex Pistols‘ iconic artwork and a legend of the punk scene, has died aged 76.

The news of his death was broken by Louder Than War, with no cause of death or further details yet revealed.

Reid’s career was defined by the British punk explosion of the late 1970s, where he created memorable artwork for Sex Pistols hits including ‘God Save The Queen’ and more.

His décollage-style creations became synonymous with the movement, and are inextricably linked with the Sex Pistols’ style and sound.

Paying tribute to Reid online, author Jon Savage, who worked alongside Reid on a 1987 book, said: “RIP Jamie Reid, best known as the designer for the classic Sex Pistols era 1976-79.

“His ability to render complex ideas in eye catching visuals was their perfect accompaniment. He and I did a book together in 1987: it’s a good one.”

See a host of other tributes to Reid, and examples of his most memorable artwork, below.

This is a developing story…

