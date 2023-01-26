Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock “got a bit fed up” of seeing Iggy Pop’s penis

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has reflected on his time touring with Iggy Pop, admitting that he got “got a bit fed up” of seeing the singer’s penis.

Matlock played bass on Pop’s 1980 album ‘Soldier’ and toured with him the year before, which often resulted in the punk legend apparently flashing his manhood onstage.

“The problem with flashing your willy on stage is that you have to get ready to flash your willy on stage,” he told The Times in a new interview.

Advertisement

“And he always did it in front of me. I got a bit fed up with seeing it, to be honest. It’s not that impressive.”

Matlock, who is set to release his new solo album ‘Head On A Stick’ tomorrow (January 27), is also due to support Pop on his forthcoming outdoor London show this summer with Blondie.

The bassist previously stepped in for Leigh Foxx on Blondie’s April 2022 UK and US tour after Foxx suffered a back injury. He has also worked on their forthcoming album.

Meanwhile, his former bandmates Steve Jones and Paul Cook are also on the bill with the band Generation Sex, which also features Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X.

Pop will take over Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1 with a special one-day event dubbed ‘Dog Day Afternoon’. Any remaining tickets for the show are available here.

Advertisement

Pop has also been announced to headline this year’s Cruel World Festival alongside Siouxsie Sioux.

They will lead the line-up for the upcoming festival, which will take place on May 20 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Other acts on the bill include Billy Idol, Love And Rockets, Echo And The Bunnymen, Adam Ant, The Human League, Gary Numan and Gang Of Four.

Tickets for Cruel World go on sale this tomorrow at 12pm local time. Fans can register now for access here.