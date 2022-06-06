SF9 to make comeback as a six-member group next month

K-pop boyband SF9 will be making a comeback as a six-member act in July.

On June 4, TopStarNews reported that FNC Entertainment had confirmed that the boyband would be making a comeback early next month. However, the agency also shared that three of the group’s nine members would not be participating in the as-yet-unnamed release.

“It’s true that SF9 will be making a comeback as a six-member group in early July,” it stated, per Soompi. Members Inseong and Youngbin are currently inactive, having started their mandatory military service earlier this March.

Meanwhile, the agency shared that Rowoon would also be absent from the forthcoming release, as the preparation period for the album clashed with the idol-actor’s filming for a drama. As a result, only members Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani will be participating in the new album.

Further details such as the album’s track list and release date and expected to arrive in the coming weeks. The as-yet-unnamed record will mark SF9’s first domestic release of 2022, and act as the follow-up to their November 2021 mini-album ‘Rumination’, which was led by the title track ‘Trauma’.

