SF9’s Dawon and Hwiyoung test positive for COVID-19

Two members of K-pop boyband SF9 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today (October 14), the group’s agency FNC Entertainment announced that members Dawon and Hwiyoung have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The duo had undergone PCR tests yesterday after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

“Currently, Dawon and Hwiyoung are under isolation and taking necessary measures as instructed by disease control authorities,” FNC said in a statement to South Korean media, as translated by Soompi. In addition, the remaining members of SF9 have so far tested negative for the coronavirus following “preemptive PCR tests”.

Advertisement

“The other SF9 members are waiting for results on whether they are categorised as [close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases],” FNC added. “If it is determined that self-quarantine is required, they will follow self-quarantine guidelines while receiving adequate rest.”

The agency also added that it will “comply with the requests and guidelines of disease control authorities with the health and safety of our artists as the top priority”.

Dawon and Hwiyoung are the latest K-pop idols in recent months to test positive for COVID-19. Late last month, JinJin of ASTRO and Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, six of ENHYPEN’s seven members tested positive in early September. The boyband have since recovered from COVID-19 and subsequently released their first full-length studio album, ‘Dimension : Dilemma’.