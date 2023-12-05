SF9 to release new mini-album next month, first since Rowoon’s depature

K-pop boyband SF9 have announced the release date of their currently untitled 13th mini-album.

Today (December 5), FNC Entertainment revealed that SF9 will release a new mini-album early next year in a statement to XportsNews. The confirmation came shortly after Dailian reported that the boyband were working on new music.

SF9’s 13th mini-album will be released on January 8, 2024. More details about the project, including its title, tracklist, concept and more, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The mini-album will be released as a seven-member group, featuring Youngbin, Inseong, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani. Eighth member Jaeyoon is currently not an active member of the group, having enlisted for military service in February 2023.

Meanwhile, ninth member Rowoon took a step back from his activities with SF9 in September 2023. The singer-turned-actor later spoke about this decision, saying he had “left the group because I wanted to become more serious about acting”.

Back in September, soon after news of Rowoon’s departure from SF9 broke, the boyband’s leader Youngbin spoke about how he was “conflicted” over the situation while revealing that he had “spoke[n] with Rowoon at length” prior to him leaving.

In other K-pop news, EDAM Entertainment has confirmed that BTS member V will star in a new music video by singer-songwriter IU. Meanwhile, Jimin will enlist in the military together with bandmate Jungkook, Big Hit Music has announced.