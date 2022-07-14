SF9 unveil tropical music video for new single ‘Scream’

SF9 have returned with a new single ‘Scream’, the title track lifted off their simultaneously released 11th mini-album ‘THE WAVE OF9’.

‘Scream’ was released on July 13 alongside ‘THE WAVE OF9’. In the accompanying music video, the six members enjoy a picturesque summer together by the pool, performing the song’s choreography against the backdrop of a neon-lit basketball court.

“Let’s scream / Cold like ice cream cream cream cream cream / Scream, fill up the feel / Scream scream scream scream scream,” they chant in the upbeat track’s chorus.

The lyrics to ‘Scream’ were penned by members Zuho and Hwiyoung. Aside from the lead single, ‘THE WAVE OF9’ also includes B-side tracks ‘OK OK’, ‘Summertime Bounce (Don’t Kill My Vibe’, ‘Driver’, ‘Crazy Crazy Love’ and ‘Butterfly’, a majority of which were also worked on by the two members.

The mini-album marks SF9’s first domestic release of 2022, and acts as the follow-up to their November 2021 mini-album ‘Rumination’, which was led by the title track ‘Trauma’.

Members Rowoon, Inseong and Youngbin were notably absent from SF9’s recent comeback – the latter two are currently on hiatus after enlisting for mandatory military service earlier this year in March.

Meanwhile, Rowoon was announced by the band’s label FNC Entertainment last month to have not been involved in the album’s production nor its promotion due to him facing “an inevitable situation in which he had to work on a tight schedule due to the combination of drama filming schedules during the long-running album production period”.

In other news, YG Entertainment announced that members Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho will remain absent from the boyband’s forthcoming summer comeback and tour due to “personal reasons and health of the individual members”. The label also clarified that their hiatuses will “continue until the end of the year”.