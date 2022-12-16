SG Lewis talks working with Dua Lipa: “You don’t do a take more than three times”

SG Lewis has discussed his experience working with Dua Lipa, praising her work ethic in the studio.

Lewis worked with Lipa on her Grammy winning 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia‘ by co-writing and co-producing the track ‘Hallucinate’.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Lewis shed light on what the pop star was like to work with. “Dua’s incredible in the studio. She has so many ideas and is such a pro on the mic: you don’t do a take more than three times,” he said.

“‘Future Nostalgia’ became bigger than anyone could have even contemplated, and it ended up getting a bunch of Grammys. It was just a really cool record to be able to have played a small part in, because I think it will be a record that will represent a moment in time to a lot of people, especially in terms of lockdown.”

Lewis also spoke about the impact of the pandemic on his relationship to dance music, particularly in light of COVID keeping nightclubs closed for more than a year.

“Without a context for club music, it can make club music kind of… not pointless, because I understand that club music can be enjoyed at home. But when that memory [of clubs] became further and further away, it became harder for me to resonate with club music,” he said.

Lewis released his debut album ‘Times’ in February 2021 in the middle of the UK’s third lockdown, which meant that his album release show took the form of a ‘70s New York-inspired livestream from Battersea Arts Centre.

Reflecting on this, he said: “The purpose of ‘Times’ changed: before it was an ode to dancefloors, but as lockdown happened it became an escapist vehicle for people, which became almost more important [as a purpose].”

SG Lewis’ new album ‘AudioLust and HigherLove’ is out on January 27, 2023.

He will tour the UK and Europe in support of that album in March, which includes a date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton at the end of that month. Check out the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

MARCH

17 – Slatkyrkan, Stockholm, Sweden

18 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

21 – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – La Trabendo, Paris, France

26 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

28 – University, Leeds, UK

30 – New Century, Manchester, UK

31 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK