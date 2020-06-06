Shabazz Palaces share new single ‘MEGA CHURCH’ featuring Stas THEE Boss

Shabazz Palaces have again teamed up with former THEESatisfaction member Stas THEE Boss for a new single, entitled ‘MEGA CHURCH’.

The new song is exclusive to Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-want release, for the platform’s monthly revenue waiver today. It has not been released to other streaming services. Shabazz Palace’s label, Sub Pop, is also passing 100% of its share of Bandcamp proceeds to its artists. Listen to the new track below:

<a href="http://shabazzpalaces.bandcamp.com/album/mega-church">MEGA CHURCH by Shabazz Palaces ft. Stas THEE Boss</a>

It’s the second collaboration between Shabazz Palaces and Stas THEE Boss, following ‘Bad Bitch Walking’, released earlier this year as part of the former’s album ‘The Don of Diamond Dreams’.

In an NME interview earlier this year, frontman Ishmael Butler said he wanted ‘The Don of Diamond Dreams’ to reach a bigger audience.

“I think that’s reflected in the sound, which is just as much about making people dance as being alone with my thoughts,” he said.

Butler also revealed three new Shabazz Palaces albums were “pretty much finished and ready to go”.

Last month, Stas THEE Boss released the 15-minute quarantine-recorded song ‘On The Quarner’. It marked her first new music since her two 2017 solo albums, ‘S’Women’ and ‘Voices’. She and fellow member Catherine Harris-White ended THEESatisfaction in 2016. They had collaborated extensively with Shabazz Palaces on their 2011 debut ‘Black Up’, and released three studio albums.