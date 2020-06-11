Shadow shares ‘Russell Coight’ music video feat. Huskii & Vinsins

Australian drill rapper Shadow has shared the official music video for his latest single ‘Russell Coight’, featuring Huskii and Vinsins.

The track was first released last week, accompanied by a short clip of the iconic Australian comedic character that gave the song its name. Now, the trio of rappers have shared a full-length music video from Just Play Media, which sees them split between vintage Mercedes, carparks and various bush locations. Unfortunately, there is no recreation of Coight’s iconic bush dance. Watch it below:

It continues a prolific year for Shadow, with eight singles released to date. These include the topical ‘Corona Badness’, ‘wall bangin’, ‘Dream’, ‘Havana’, ‘Mosieri’, ‘+Amor-Sacanagem’ and the ‘My City’ remix. 2019 saw the release of Shadow’s debut EP ‘Cream’. In April, he performed on live-stream as part of Vice‘s performance series, Viceolation.

Vinsins’ most recent solo release is an ode to another object of Australian ephemera – ‘Toohey’s New’ featuring Stue. He also released the ‘In Too Deep’ EP back in April of this year. Per the rapper’s social media, last year saw him struggle with “police pressure” which he claimed meant he lost music video footage of his single ‘Shoosh’.

Huskii’s appearance on ‘Russell Coight’ is his first musical one this year, following the collaborative EP ‘4 Days’ with Chillinit last year. So far, the rapper has kept to loose single and EP releases since the release of his debut full length album, ‘Barely Awake and Paranoid’, in 2016.