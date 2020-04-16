Shady Nasty announce livestream to debut new material

Shady Nasty have announced a livestream performance on April 20 to debut new material.

The experimental Sydney trio broke the news in a brief post to social media. The news marks the first public post from the band since coronavirus public gatherings bans went into effect.

20TH APRIL @ 11AM – we go live on Royal Mountain Records insta. Playing some new $h1t.Pics by Joshua Copland Posted by Shady Nasty on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Shady Nasty’s performance will kick off at 11am AEST on April 20 on Royal Mountain Records’ Instagram. The band released their second EP in February of this year, entitled ‘Bad Posture’. They are yet to release a full-length studio album.

The band have also inexplicably changed the pricing of all of their releases on Bandcamp to the princely sum of $1,000. It is unclear when this was changed, although it was not the case during Bandcamp’s 24 hour fee waiver last month. NME Australia has reached out for an explanation, and will update this article if and when we receive a response.

Shady Nasty were meant to tour to the US last month, centred around an appearance at the now-cancelled South By Southwest conference. They were part of a swathe of Australian acts set to travel to Austin for the conference who were left in the lurch, including Cable Ties, Alex the Astronaut, Good Morning, Mo’Ju, Baker Boy, Evelyn Ida Morris, RVG and more.