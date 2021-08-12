Shady Nasty announces new EP ‘CLUBSMOKE’, release new single

Shady Nasty have announced the forthcoming release of a new EP, ‘CLUBSMOKE’, dropping new single ‘R0LLIN’ H1LLZ’ to coincide.

‘R0LLIN’ H1LLZ’, released today (August 12), has been described by Shady Nasty as “the comedown” in a two-word press statement. It features Sydney vocalist Yoni Yen, who opened for the band on their national tour in early 2020.

A follow-up to April’s ‘IBIZA’, ‘R0LLIN’ H1LLZ’ drops alongside an official music video. It was directed by the band’s drummer, Luca Watson, as well as featuring additional drone footage shot by longtime collaborator Harry Welsh.

Watch the ‘R0LLIN’ H1LLZ’ video below:

The new EP – set for release on October 8 via [PIAS] Australia – is the follow-up to the Sydney outfit’s debut EP ‘Bad Posture’, released last year.

‘CLUBSMOKE’ is described by [PIAS] as “a meditation on vlogging, gymming, clubbing and clout” in a press release. Find the tracklist below.

Lasy year, Shady Nasty also featured on the craterface song ‘ORIGAMI’, lifted from the latter’s mixtape ‘BURN AFTER LISTENING’. Shady Nasty vocalist/guitarist Kevin Stathis praised the Newcastle duo for the collaboration, saying they “really pulled their weight on this track.”

“Bit of a struggle converting at first, but the lads gave 110 per cent and we got the result we wanted,” he quipped, mimicking a football player’s post-match interview.

Shady Nasty’s ‘CLUBSMOKE’ tracklist is:

1. ‘IBIZA’

2. ‘ATHLEAN-X’

3. ‘PRETTYB0YZ’

4. ‘R0LL1N’ H1LLZ’