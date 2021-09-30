Shakira has been attacked and robbed by wild boars in a Barcelona park

Shakira says she was attacked and robbed by a number of wild boars in a park in Barcelona.

The singer made a statement on her Instagram Stories yesterday (September 29), describing the attack and saying that the animals “destroyed everything” in her possession.

As the BBC reports, the stories showed Shakira holding her broken bag up to the camera, and saying: “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.”

Shakira was in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son when the attack happened.

In her statement, she added: “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.”

Turning to her son, Shakira then said: “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

The attack is the latest in a long line of incidents related to wild boars in Barcelona in recent years, with the animals often seen in the celebrity-filled Collserola district. As the BBC reports, 1,187 phone calls were made to Spanish police about the wild hogs in 2016, with the animals attacking dogs and holding up traffic in the city.