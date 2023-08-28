Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira is set to be presented with the Video Vanguard Award at next month’s 2023 MTV VMAs.

The 2023 VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 8pm ET at New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center.

The Video Vanguard Award was previously won in 2022 by Nicki Minaj, while other past winners include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

See the announcement of her nomination below.

Elsewhere at the 2023 VMAs, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead the list of nominations, which was revealed earlier this month.

Swift is leading the way with eight nominations, SZA earned six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith have all earned five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video of the Year category.

This year’s edition of the VMAs also features a slew of first-time nominees, 35 to be exact. The first-timers are made up of acts like Petras, Metro Boomin, Boygenius, Fletcher, Rema, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Reneé Rapp.

Back in July, it was revealed that Shakira is being investigated for alleged tax fraud in Spain for the second time.

The singer was first charged with tax fraud in July 2021, when Barcelona prosecutors alleged she should have been paying tax because she was living in Spain for over half the year between 2012 and 2014.

She allegedly owes authorities $13.9million (£13m). Shakira has maintained that her fiscal residence at the time was in the Bahamas and described the claims as “fictional”, saying she had paid what she had owed.