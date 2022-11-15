Shame announce new album ‘Food For Worms’, share video for single ‘Fingers Of Steel’

Shame have announced details of their new album ‘Food For Worms’ and shared the video for its first single ‘Fingers Of Steel’ – listen below.

The band’s third album is due to be released on February 24, 2023 via Dead Oceans and can be pre-ordered here. It’s the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, which NME called, in a five-star review, “more ambitious and more accomplished than its predecessor, showcasing a band brimming both with ideas and the confidence to pull them off.”

The video for new single ‘Fingers Of Steel’ is directed by James Humby and features the band working long shifts in a poorly lit basement, creating fake social media accounts to like, follow and comment on their own material.

Frontman Charlie Steen said of the new video: “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar nominated performance. No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in colour, and better.”

‘Food For Worms’ is described as “a celebration of life” and “an ode to friendship”. Speaking of the new album, Steen called it “the Lamborghini of shame records”.

Last month, Shame concluded a North American tour in support of ‘Drunk Tank Pink’. Earlier this year, they also supported Foals on their UK tour.

In addition to the news of the album, Shame have announced their biggest-ever European headline tour, starting in Dublin on March 1, 2023 and finishing up at London’s Brixton Academy on April 28. See full dates below and find tickets here.

MARCH 2023

1 – Button Factory, Dublin

3 – SWG3, Glasgow

4 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

5 – Stylus, Leeds

7 – Leadmill, Sheffield

8 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

9 – SWX, Bristol

11 – New Century Hall, Manchester

12 – Tramshed, Cardiff

14 – Stereolux, Nantes

15 – Cabaret Sauvage, Paris

16 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux

18 – LAV, Lisbon

19 – Nazca, Madrid

20 – La 2 de Apolo, Barcelona

22 – Paloma, Nimes

23 – Magnolia, Milan

24 – Plaza, Zurich

26 – Technikum, Munich

27 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin

28 – Markthalle. Hamburg

30 – Vulkan, Oslo

31 – Debaser, Stockholm

APRIL 2023

1 – VEGA, Copenhagen

4 – Gloria, Cologne

5 – AB, Brussels

6 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

28 – O2 Academy Brixton, London