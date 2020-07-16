Shamir announces self-titled album, drops new single ‘I Wonder’

Shamir has announced details of his forthcoming self-titled album, alongside ‘I Wonder’, a new single release.

‘I Wonder’ is the second cut we’ve heard from the album so far, following the release of ‘On My Own’ last month.

“I felt like [the album] didn’t need a name, cuz it’s the record that’s most me,” Shamir said in a statement.

Shamir has also shared the visual for ‘I Wonder’, saying in a press release that it is inspired by love, climate change and the work of late artist Keith Haring. Watch the visual below:

Taking to social media, Shamir – full name Shamir Bailey – posted the album’s artwork while revealing that it’ll be released on Friday, October 2.

The album ‘Shamir’ will be the artist’s second full-length release of 2020, following the release of ‘Cataclysm’ back in March.

Bailey has described the album as his most “commercial-sounding” release since his 2015 debut album, ‘Ratchet’, which was released via XL.

Omg also this is the cover of my self titled album that'll be released Oct 2nd 🦋 pic.twitter.com/r5UxSSWYYB — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) July 16, 2020

Shamir has also previously noted that the new album will be his first to feature multiple producers on the one track. ‘On My Own’, for example, featured contributions from Diet Cig and Hop Along collaborator, Kyle Pulley of Thin Lips.

Despite starting his own label, Accidental Popstar, last year, Bailey has confirmed that ‘Shamir’ will be released independently.