Shamir returns to pop on new single ‘On My Own’

Shamir has returned to his pop roots with the release of his new single ‘On My Own’.

‘On My Own’ is the first taste of Shamir Bailey’s forthcoming album. He described the album to Rolling Stone as his “most commercial-sounding” album since his 2015 debut ‘Ratchet’.

Listen to the track below:

“I wrote ‘On My Own’ last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert,” Shamir told Rolling Stone.

“But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”

The music video for the song was shot in various locations around Shamir’s house, fittingly by himself. Watch it here:

Shamir has remained prolific in recent years with various independent releases, including his sixth album ‘Cataclysm’ that dropped in March.

Shamir also the forthcoming record will be his first to feature multiple producers. For ‘On My Own’, he enlisted the help of Diet Cig and Hop Along collaborator, Kyle Pulley of Thin Lips.

Despite last year launching his own record label Accidental Popstar, Shamir has confirmed that this new album will be released independently.