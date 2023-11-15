Shane MacGowan’s wife shares “terrifying fears of loss” as Pogues bandmates visit icon in hospital

Shane MacGowan‘s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has shared an update on the former The Pogues frontman’s health conditions after he was visited by his bandmates in the hospital.

Yesterday (November 14), Clarke took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that Peter Richard “Spider” Stacy and Terry Woods – MacGowan’s bandmates in The Pogues – recently visited their ailing friend in the hospital, where he has been admitted since June. “Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now. Hang in there!,” Clarke wrote.

Clarke also attached a photo of MacGowan to her post, giving fans their latest look at the ill musician, now on breathing tubes.

I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ and thank you 🙏 ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ and Terry Woods for coming to visit him ❤️love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now ❤️hang in there! pic.twitter.com/9OrUdgPxEd — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) November 14, 2023

Clarke’s update comes a few days after she shared another on Instagram this past weekend. In that update, she shared a photo of her sharing a kiss with her husband while in the hospital, along with a lengthy caption addressing her “terrifying fears of loss”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Love is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful, especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love. The really really big challenge that we all face is to go beyond what our minds think are the limits of love and what love really is.”

She continued: “But sometimes when you love very deeply you will find yourself facing terrifying fears of loss that can feel so big and devastating that you don’t know how you can survive them and you can’t imagine life without this person that you love. It’s in these moments when you are staring into the abyss that you have an opportunity to expand your consciousness beyond the limitations of your mind.”

In October, MacGowan shared a message to his fans via his wife, who wrote on X: “Shane is praying for peace and love for everyone in the world”.

He was hospitalised in early December 2022 with an infection but was released home in time for his birthday on Christmas Day and for the New Year celebrations. He shared a message to his fans on December 3, 2022, saying: “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis.

Encephalitis is a rare condition that causes the brain to become swollen. It can be life-threatening and requires urgent treatment. Symptoms include loss of movement and difficulty speaking.