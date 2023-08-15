Shania Twain announces new Las Vegas residency with ‘Come On Over’ greatest hits show

Shania Twain has announced a new Las Vegas residency in 2024 featuring hits from her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’.

The singer is set to perform 24 shows at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, from May 10 until December 14.

Tickets for what will be her third residency will go on sale next Monday (June 21) and can be purchased here. A pre-sale will also be held from tomorrow (August 16) from 6pm BST until Sunday (August 20) until 6am BST and tickets will be available here.

She said in a press release: “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

She previously held her ‘Still The One’ residency from 2012-14 and the more recent ‘Let’s Go!’ residency from 2019-22.

Her third residency, ‘Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!’ takes its name from Twain’s 1997 album, which includes hits such as ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

Shania Twain will play:

MAY 2024

10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

AUGUST

23, 24, 29, 31

SEPTEMBER

1, 4, 6, 7

NOVEMBER

29, 30

DECEMBER

4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Twain will also release expanded Diamond editions of her 1997 album on August 25. They will include a 3CD Super Deluxe, a 3LP Super Deluxe, a 3LP International Super Deluxe, a 2LP Deluxe and a 2CD Deluxe. All versions of the record can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, the singer has also paid tribute to Celine Dion amid her recent health issues, hoping that Dion will be “singing for us all again”.

Last year, Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with the neurological illness called stiff person syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune neurological condition that affects one person in a million. Unfortunately, this meant that Dion had postponed and later cancel her upcoming 2024 ‘Courage’ tour dates due to her “ongoing health issues.”

Twain is currently touring around the world on her headlining ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour, following the release of her sixth studio album ‘Queen Of Me’. The tour will soon embark on its European leg, stopping at London’s The O2 and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, before returning to the United States in October. Fans can buy any available tickets here.