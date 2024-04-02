Shania Twain reflects on how ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ “affected culture”

Shania Twain has reflected on how her famous hit single ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ “affected culture”, 25 years on.

The 1999 song peaked at Number Three in the UK singles chart and originally featured on the country star’s 1997 album ‘Come On Over’.

Speaking about the hit on the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, Twain said: “If there’s any song that has ever affected culture, that I have written, it’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’. I can’t take credit for knowing that in the moment of writing it!

“I worked with record producer Mutt Lange on the song. He had this guitar riff he had been playing all morning. Finally, he stopped the riff and I said…’Man I feel like a woman!’ When that statement came out of my mouth, it was so obvious that the song was going to be about liberation, independence and the human spirit.”

Noting that she wrote the song with the intention of pushing her boundaries, Twain explained: “I was standing up for myself through the song. wasn’t being apologetic for all the things I had been criticised for in my life – ‘You can’t do that, you can’t wear that, that’s too tight, that’s too short.’ This was my song that really said you know what I love about being a woman! I’m feeling comfortable in my own skin! That’s awesome!”

Speaking about the video for the song she continued: “I remember the art department saying, ‘This is way too sexy! The women listeners are not going to like this! They’re going to feel threatened.’ They told me I was going to alienate a huge part of my audience. I knew that women would totally get it.”

The country star also revealed that the video was inspired by Robert Palmer’s 1986 single ‘Addicted To Love’.

She said: “We wanted to take that idea and turn it on its head. We wanted to make something unexpected and the role reversal was the vision… [Fashion designer/stylist] Mark Bauer got to work on the wardrobe, with that idea in mind, and dressed me in that amazing high women’s coat, the top hat, with the veil added for a touch of femininity, in what was a ‘typically’ masculine outfit.”

Twain added: “As part of the role reversal, it was important to have the guys be really sexy and androgynous. All of the little details of the fashion were considered and on purpose. It’s a real credit to Mark and his talent.”

Later this summer, she is set perform at this year’s legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, which has previously seen the likes of Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb and Lionel Richie take on the slot.

The 2024 edition of the Worthy Farm event will see Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA headline the iconic Pyramid Stage – where Twain is scheduled to perform on the Sunday afternoon.

“I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history with this ultimate dream performance!!” she said upon the initial announcement.

Twain is also among the headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park concert series in London. You can purchase any remaining tickets here