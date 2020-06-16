Shannen James announces debut EP ‘Arrows’, shares title track

Shannen James will release ‘Arrows’, her debut EP, on September 25 via Ivy League Records.

The EP’s title track hit streaming services today (June 16), receiving its premiere on the Sunday edition of triple j’s 2020 program over the weekend (June 14). Listen to it below:



In a press release, James deemed her latest single “an introspective song reflecting on my own dreams and ambitions and how uncertain it can be navigating through life to achieve them”.

Advertisement

“The idea of using arrows as a metaphor ended up being the core of the song; it’s about persisting with what it is you want regardless and knowing that you get more than one shot, it might just take a few goes before something sticks,” she said.

James’ press confirmed that the ‘Arrows’ EP would feature six tracks, including previously released singles ‘Collide’ and ‘Something In The Water’.

Shannen James reflected on the “eclectic quality” of the EP in her statement, saying, “[The EP] captures a sense of nostalgia for me that shares little snapshots of moments in time.”

James also revealed that the EP’s recording location influenced the end product.

“Arrows was recorded in a tiny little home studio that was surrounded by big native trees and lots of bird noises and not a whole lot else. The studio itself was pretty tiny and that made me feel really connected to what I was making.”

‘Arrows’ is available for pre-order now.