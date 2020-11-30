Shannen James announces East Coast headline tour for 2021

Melbourne indie pop songwriter Shannen James has announced a headline tour, slated for early 2021.

James will make her way down the East Coast from March, hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne.

This tour marks the first time her debut EP ‘Arrows’ will be performed live, following its September release. Scroll down for the full tour dates.

‘Arrows’ received a four-star review from NME, which drew comparisons to the call-and-response vocals of Haim and grunge-driven guitars of Angie McMahon.

“These songs package sunshine into three-minute slices that also provide peeks into James’ emotional world,” the review said of ‘Arrows’. “Though the subject matter sometimes veers into the obvious – hopes, dreams, life’s uncertainty – it’s done with such earnestness that it hardly feels trite.”

‘Arrow’ features Shannen James’ debut single ‘Something In The Water’, along with follow-up ‘Collide’ and the titular track. Her most recent cut comes in the form of ‘Seventeen’.

Speaking to NME Australia, the singer opened up about her frustrations of not being able to perform ‘Arrow’ immediately, as a result of COVID restrictions: “I’m not gonna lie and say I wasn’t disappointed. I felt like I was getting quite a bit of momentum happening with the live shows.”

“And I felt like as a band, we were performing the best we had yet. We had just been doing quite a lot of shows, and I felt like we were at a really good spot. The plan this year was to play as many shows and support gigs as we could – and then obviously, all of this happened.

“But I soon realised that it was a really good opportunity for me to write more songs and hone my skills a little more. I feel like I’ve kept a good work ethic happening throughout it all.”

Catch a taste of what you can expect from Shannen James’ tour here, as she performs ‘Golden’ live, or see the full headline tour dates below.

The dates for Shannen James’ Headline Tour 2021 are:

MARCH

Saturday 20 – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

APRIL

Friday 16 – La La La’s, Wollongong

Saturday 17 – The Vanguard, Sydney

MAY

Saturday 1 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne