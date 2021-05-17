Shannen James, AYA YVES, Benjamin Trillado lead lineup for new event Torch Fest

Sydney and Melbourne are getting a new one-day festival called Torch Fest, with each city’s inaugural lineup having just been announced.

The Sydney leg is up first, taking place on July 3 at the Factory Theatre across two stages. There’ll be ten DJs, as well as performances from artists including AYA YVES, Queen P, Sarah Wolfe, Imogen Clark, SAYAH, David Taylor, Tiarnie and many more.

The Melbourne instalment will follow a month later, hosted at Max Watts on August 14. Alexander Biggs, Benjamin Trillado, Shannen James, Jade Alice and Wolfjay will be leading the lineup there, along with eight other musicians.

A Listen Up Music initiative, the festivals aim to shine a light on mental health and provide support and guidance. The first ever Torch Fest event was held in Brisbane last month, and welcomed musicians such as Tori Forsyth, Jordan Merrick and Doolie, among others.

“After launching Torch Fest Brisbane in April, we wanted Sydney and Melbourne to have their own editions, so we’re doing just that,” said co-founder Ali Taylor.

“Mental health doesn’t discriminate, and so we felt it only right to shine further light on the topic.”

Tickets for Sydney can be bought here, while Melbourne tickets are available here.

Melbourne singer Shannen James released her first 2021 single back in March, titled ‘Superstitious’. Speaking to NME a few months earlier, James reflected on the writing of the debut EP ‘Arrows’, released in 2020.

“I feel like ‘Arrows’ really does showcase me as a person and as an artist, and I’m really proud of it,” she said.

YVES also kicked off the year with a new track called ‘Brave’, while Trillado’s last official release was 2020’s ‘Worth’.