Shannen James returns with charming new track ‘Superstitious’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Shannen James has returned with another summery, hook-driven single, titled ‘Superstitious’. Scroll down to listen.

‘Superstitious’ was written last year during Melbourne’s 16-week lockdown, which was the result of a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite being created during a difficult time, James persevered, working with producer and friend Dylan Nash over Zoom.

She says of the track, “I’m really proud of ‘Superstitious’ for many reasons, but one of them being that this song was completely written and recorded using zoom in isolation. Everything was feeling a little grim at that point in 2020, particularly living in Melbourne, so it just felt right to try make something that was uplifting and fun.

“Lyrically, it’s about looking back at those initial moments you meet someone and fall in love and just think of how perfect everything aligned for that to happen…then not wanting to lose or disrupt the good fortune.”

Accompanying the release is a high-spirited music video, dreamt up by James herself and executed by her best friend and director Ellena Paskevicius. The result is a carefree blend of pastel suits and dance moves inspired by the iconic Pulp Fiction dance scene.

‘Superstitious’ marks James’ first new taste of music since her 2020 EP ‘Arrows’, released back in September. The collection, which NME awarded four stars, featured her 2019 debut single ‘Something In The Water’, along with standouts ‘Collide’, ‘Empty Eyes’ and the title track ‘Arrows’.

Catch James live later this month as she embarks on an East Coast tour in support of ‘Arrows’. Shows are set to kick off in Brisbane on March 20, before hitting Wollongong and Sydney in April, then finishing in her hometown of Melbourne come May.